Transport and Works Minister welcomes boost in aggregate supply to support national demand

Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel has expressed satisfaction that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines now has two companies capable of meeting the national demand for aggregates.

Minister Daniel explained that there were challenges in the past when the supply of aggregates could not keep up with the country’s development needs, causing delays in key infrastructure projects.

He noted that the current position marks a positive step forward.

Minister Daniel explained that for many years, the country was limited in its ability to access adequate supplies of aggregates, but with two local suppliers can now meet the demand.

