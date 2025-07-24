VINSAVE celebrates 62 years of early childhood education in SVG

Today marks a significant milestone in the development of early childhood education and care in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, as the Vincentian Council of Early Childhood Education—better known as VINSAVE—celebrates its 62nd anniversary.

VINSAVE traces its origins back to 1963, when the British-funded Save the Children Fund Programme was established to support the welfare and development of underprivileged children across the Caribbean.

With its headquarters in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the organization initially focused on children’s physical health and nutritional needs, under the leadership of Monica Greene.

Over the years, VINSAVE evolved through various phases—first becoming CANSAVE under Canadian management in 1969, and eventually coming under full Vincentian control in 1986.

The organization has since grown to become the country’s leading provider of early childhood education training and the largest operator of preschools and daycare centers nationwide.

As the organization marks more than six decades of service, it continues to reflect proudly on its contribution to national development, having helped shape the lives of thousands of children and early childhood practitioners, throughout the region

