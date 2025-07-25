Ministry of Agriculture to roll out new initiatives to further support Farmers and Fishers

A series of new initiatives aimed at bolstering the sector were recently announced by Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar made the announcements during a recent address.

One such initiative as announced by the Minister, is the procurement of a tractor to assist farmers in North Leeward.

Minister Caesar said the Ministry is currently discussing the purchase of the tractor, which he says will be in the country within months.

The Minister also spoke about a recent meeting between the ALBA Bank and the Ministry.

