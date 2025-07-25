The Central Kingstown Development Organization to launch skills training programme

The Central Kingstown Development Organization (CKDO) has partnered with the Adult and Continuation Division in the Ministry of Education to host an eight-week series of skills training programme for people living in and around Kingstown.

Chairman of the Central Kingstown Development Organization (CKDO), Leroy Rock told NBC News, the programme is now into its second week

Rock said as part of the series of skills training programmes they are now focusing on Small Appliance Repairs and this is being facilitated by Keve Richardson of the Adult and Continuation Division in the Redemption Sharpes Community.

Rock said the programme currently has fifteen participants and takes place every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon for two hours.

He added that the programme is catered primarily to unemployed individuals to teach them skills which they can use to generate an income.

