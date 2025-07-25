Outgoing Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence said work is continuing across the country to rehabilitate the forests following the explosive volcanic eruptions of 2021.

Providence told NBC News, a wide range of programmes are ongoing as part of the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP) in collaboration with the Ministry of Economic Planning.

He said this is important as efforts continue, to protect the volcanic slopes and upper water-shed areas.

Providence said the natural vegetation of the forests is continuing to return, following the devastation caused by the volcanic eruptions.

He is appealing to people using the forested areas to ensure that they protect them and their existing biodiversity.

