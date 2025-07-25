Work continues on road projects despite delays

Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel said, while several roads have been completed under various road rehabilitation programnes, a number of lingering projects remain.

The Minister said one such project is the Ottley Hall Road works.

The Minister explained that the contracting firm KDL had some issues with subcontractors, which in turn caused some delays.

Minister Daniel said however, some of this work is in the process of being completed.

