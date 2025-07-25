Government reaffirms support for Entrepreneurs and urges use of available duty-free waivers

The Government is committed to providing avenues through which local entrepreneurs can be empowered and thrive in the business sector.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves made this statement while addressing the recent Men’s Empowerment Business Symposium, entitled, “Power in Connection: Collaborating & Networking for Men’s Business Growth”.

The programme was organized by the Center for Enterprise Development (C.E.D) as part of its Technical Assistance for Men’s Employment and Entrepreneurship (TAMEED) Project.

Minister Gonsalves encouraged entrepreneurs who have participated in the different entrepreneurship programmes organized by the C.E.D, to come forward to access duty free waivers on their equipment and other supplies which are necessary to grow their businesses.

He insisted that the Government remains committed to working with entrepreneurs to ensure their growth.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related