Minister James stresses the importance of public awareness on climate crisis and funding challenges

The Vincentian public must be informed about the ongoing global climate crisis by the relevant authorities.

Speaking at the First Biennial Transparency Report (BTR1) and Third National Communication (TNC) Project, Minister of Sustainable Development Carlos James also said the public is not aware that a lot of funding meant for capital projects are often redirected to the nation’s climate fight.

The BTR1/TNC is a comprehensive climate report that will document the State’s greenhouse gas emissions, progress towards achieving its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), climate adaptation efforts and support needs.

Minister James said with the changing ocean temperature, fisher folks are now forced to go further out for their catch.

