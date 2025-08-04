Government intensifying efforts to reroute imports through Caribbean ports to reduce tariff exposure

Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves says the government is intensifying efforts to reroute imports from Central and South America through Caribbean ports, as part of a strategic plan to reduce exposure to tariffs triggered by recent international trade policy shifts.

Speaking in Parliament this week, Gonsalves said the government is “doing a tremendous amount of work” to assess whether goods currently entering directly from Central and South America can instead be funneled through regional distribution hubs across the Caribbean.

The Minister expressed confidence in the initiative, noting that the move could help the country avoid rising tariff costs, while strengthening regional trade ties.

