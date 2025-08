MR DUDLEY EZEKIEL DICKSON better known as TE-DE and SLIP-AWAY of Kearton’s Hill, Barrouallie died on Thursday July 10th at the age of 76. The funeral takes place on Sunday August 10th at the Mt Spiritual Baptist church, Kearton’s Hill, Barrouallie. The body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Glebe Hill Cemetery.

