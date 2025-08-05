Summer Camp aims to inspire young tourism ambassadors

The Department of Tourism is seeking to inspire and equip future tourism leaders through its Kids Summer Camp, which officially began yesterday.

More than one hundred young people are involved in this the third annual Summer Camp, marking a significant increase in the participants.

Director of Tourism Fayleen King says the participants will be involved in interactive sessions, field trips and other related activities, during the one week programme.

The Tourism Director is hopeful that at the end of the Summer Camp the participants will become young tourism ambassadors for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Forestry Department is today facilitating a session on endemic and endangered species of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and later today, the participants will be involved in an Art and Craft activity.

