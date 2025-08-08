PM Gonsalves clarifies purpose of funds inlcuded in the Supplementary Appropriation Bill

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has further clarified that the government is not seeking any new funds for the port or road projects under the Supplementary Appropriation Bill.

Speaking during the debate, he explained that the only new funding being requested relates to housing, noting that the expected resources from the Saudi Fund had not yet been received.

Dr. Gonsalves added that while not all of the resources may end up being borrowed, the appropriation is being made out of an abundance of caution and concern.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves stated that if the anticipated funds from the Saudi financing agreement arrive, whether in full or in part, a portion will be directed to the Housing and Land Development Corporation (HLDC) to support the ongoing housing programme.

