Health Minister highlights Cervical Cancer as urgent public health concern

Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, St. Clair Prince, has sounded the alarm on the impact of cervical cancer in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, revealing in Parliament that 44 women have died from the disease between 2020 and 2024.

Responding to a question on the issue, Prince said that eight new cases were recorded in 2020 alone, with a five-year prevalence rate of 14.7 per 10,000 Vincentian women.

He described cervical cancer as “a very important disease” that continues to pose a serious public health challenge.

