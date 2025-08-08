The Minister of Housing, Informal Human Settlement, Youth and Sports, Dr. Orando Brewster, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling the nation’s housing needs.

Speaking during the debate on the Supplementary Appropriation Bill, Dr. Brewster declared that “this is the government of the housing revolution”, announcing that the Ministry is on track to deliver 404 Level 4 homes, before the end of the year.

He emphasized that the initiative is not politically motivated, stating clearly that beneficiaries will not be limited to supporters of the ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP).

Dr. Brewster addressed concerns about the pace of home repairs following Hurricane Beryl, stating that the government has “gone above and beyond” in its response. He said ongoing assessments have revealed greater structural damage than initially expected, requiring expanded work in many cases.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related