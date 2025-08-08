The Supplementary Appropriation Bill was passed in the House of Assembly last night following extensive debate.

The bill provides the government with an additional $98.6 million to support several key development projects.

During the debate, Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves clarified that the cost of rectifying the declutched sea wall at the port currently under construction, is not being covered by the government.

He stated that the issue is being addressed by the contractor responsible for the project.

