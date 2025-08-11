Girls High School mourns the passing of former Headmistress and veteran educator

The Girls High School is mourning the passing of former Headmistress, Joye Browne.

Ms. Browne was among the school’s giants honoured in June at the annual graduation ceremony, with the GHS Legacy Award.

The School says Ms. Browne is widely recognized not only as a distinguished teacher of French and Spanish but also as a devoted trade unionist.

A steadfast supporter of the school, Ms. Browne has mentored generations of students and contributed significantly to various educational initiatives.

She has also generously sponsored and financially assisted many students over the years, providing scholarships to support their academic journeys.

