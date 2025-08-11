Government looking at AI as a pathway to First World Country status for SVG

The Government is looking at matters relating to Artificial Intelligence as it lays the platform for St. Vincent and the Grenadines to become a First World Country.

This was among issues addressed by Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves as he shared the vision of his Administration leading up to the General Elections constitutionally due, later this year.

The Prime Minister said it is important to look at the long term potential of Artificial Intelligence.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related