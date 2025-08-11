VINLEC launches smart meter project to modernize electricity services

The St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited will officially launch the VINLEC Smart Meter Project today

This project marks a transformative step forward in the modernization of electricity service across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Through the introduction of smart meters with AMR/AMI technology, this project will facilitate faster data collection, more consistent billing periods and lays the foundation for future innovation.

The launching ceremony takes place at the Methodist Church Hall from 1:30 this afternoon.

