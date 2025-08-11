Volume One on SVG’s history to be officially handed over tonight

As part of Emancipation Month celebrations, the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture will tonight host the Official Handover of Volume I of the History of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at the UWI Global Campus, Kingstown

Entitled “Native Genocide and African Enslavement in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to 1838”, this seminal work was authored by four distinguished Vincentian historians Drs. Adrian Fraser, Arnold Thomas, Cleve Scott, and Garrey Dennie.

The event will also feature a lecture on “Our Vincentian Civilisation: Retrospect and Prospect”, reflecting on the nation’s journey and its vision for the future, by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves.

The event forms part of the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding cultural heritage, promoting historical literacy, and ensuring that the lessons of the past inform the progress of the future.

The ceremony begins at seven tonight and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

