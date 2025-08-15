The General Employees Cooperative Credit Union (GECCU) is again providing financial support to students in their educational journey at the secondary and tertiary level.

On Tuesday, GECCU awarded scholarships to fourteen students at its 23rd Annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony at the Methodist Church Hall.

Chief Executive Officer of GECCU, Maxine Richards-Johnney pledged the company’s continued support to the students’ educational journey.

Richards-Johnney also indicated that this year’s recipients will receive an increase in scholarship funds.

The GECCU Scholarship Awards ceremony was held under the theme “The Courage to Dream, Soar and Thrive”

