SVG made tremendous progress according to UN Human Development Index Report

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has made tremendous progress on the United Nations Human Development Index (HDI), according to the 2025 Human Development Report, released in May.

This was among a range of issues addressed by Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on NBC’s Face to Face programme on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said St. Vincent and the Grenadines shows a steady upward movement over the past quarter century.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that having laid the foundations in infrastructure, education, and social development, the next stage is to focus on Advanced Science and Applied Technology.

The Human Development Index is used by the United Nations to measure a country’s progress and features 192 nations.

