World Steel Pan Day celebrated this week with pledges to strengthen the local steelpan movement

St. Vincent and the Grenadines joined in commemorating World Steelpan Day on Monday.

World Steelpan Day is observed annually on August 11, in recognition of the steelpan’s unique place in the world of culture, as the only acoustic instrument invented in the 20th century.

Chief Executive Officer of the Carnival Development Corporation, Rodney Small underscored the importance of steelpan music as a core element of Caribbean culture.

And, according to Small measures will be put in place to strengthen the steelpan movement in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Small, an avid pan player also pointed to the growing interest in the steelpan artform locally.

