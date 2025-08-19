UWI Global Campus to host Oscar Allen Memorial Emancipation Lecture this week

Final preparations are being held for the hosting of the Annual Oscar Allen Memorial Emancipation Lecture to be held later this week.

The University of the West Indies Global Campus St. Vincent and then Grenadines will host the lecture on the topic “From Plantation to the

Plate – Food Sovereignty as True Emancipation”

Acting Marketing Assistant at the UWI Global Campus, Sheron Garraway says the Lecture serves as an important platform to remember the Social Activist and Community Builder who died in July 2017.

Garraway says the Lecture will be presented by Lecturer in Science Education at UWI Five Islands Campus, Vincentian, Dr Andrea Veira.

The lecture takes place on Thursday 21st August at the UWI Global Campus, beginning at 6pm. It will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

