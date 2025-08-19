Seven scholarships and four Bursaries granted by Basil Charles Foundation

The Basil Charles Foundation continues to provide scholarships and bursaries to students in St. Vincent and the Grenadians.

Yesterday, the Foundation awarded fulltime scholarships to seven students valued at 15-thousand dollars each, while four students will be granted bursaries to further their academic careers.

Chairman of the Foundation, Basil Charles urged the students to make the best use of the scholarships.

Charles said the Foundation will also be offering remedial support to students who are struggling in specific subject areas.

