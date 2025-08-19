The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission NTRC successfully concluded the Barrouallie component of its MyApp Summer Programme on Friday.

Several Awards were presented to participants at the closing ceremony

Public Relations Officer at the NTRC, Eustasha Walters said the Commission will continue to provide the opportunity for young people to develop technologically.

Walters said students will also have an opportunity to participate in the Icode competition in October.

