Latest News News & Sports NBC's Special Report- Tuesday 19th August,2025 Z Jack August 19, 2025

Budding Vincentian artistes are being urged to register to participate in a National Talent Search Competition, dubbed Ignite, Johnny P Straker tells us more in today's Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/IGNITE-TALENT-SEARCH-REPORT.mp3