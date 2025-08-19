Preparations underway for for SVG’s 46th Independence Anniversary Celebrations

Preparations are already being made for the celebration of this country’s 46th Anniversary of Political Independence from Britain.

The Carnival Development Corporation is spearheading the activities which will be held under the theme “Celebrating Our Identity – Inspiring Our Future”

Chief Executive Officer of the Carnival Development Corporation, Rodney Small addressed the importance of the theme.

Small said the Vincentian public can look forward to some innovations this year.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will observe its 46th Anniversary of Independence on October 27th.

