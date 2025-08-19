Kingstown Port Modernization project on track for October completion

The Kingstown Port Modernization project is on target to be completed by October this year.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who spoke to the Agency for Public Information during a tour of the facility this morning.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said everything is being put in place to ensure the proper functioning of the New Port.

Port Project Coordinator Lenski Douglas provided an update on the progress of the Port.

