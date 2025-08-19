SEDI Football Championship Update

One Experience humbled EST Elite Warriors 6-2 yesterday afternoon in the ACADO SVG Limited SEDI Football Championship at the Stubbs Playing Field.

Zeddy Millington and Raheem Westfield netted a brace each and there was a goal each by Niron Cumberbatch and Kevin Thompson for One Experience.

Almonado Sawyers converted both goals for EST Elite Warriors.

Last Saturday, a Demris Daniel hat-trick gave the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force a 3-1 victory over Volcanoes FC yesterday afternoon.

The goal for Volcanoes was scored by Kamal Richardson.

Today at 4.45 p. m., System Three will play against Twin Ballers also at the Stubbs Playing Field.

