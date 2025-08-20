NBC’s General Manager elected to the CBU Board of Directors

General Manager of The National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC Radio), Dionne John, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU), a major step forward in strengthening St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ voice in regional media affairs

This is her second appointment to the CBU board, and it positions NBC at the forefront of strategic regional broadcasting initiatives, as the union continues to evolve amid the dynamic changes facing regional media today.

During the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held in Barbados yesterday, Ms. John also had the honor of delivering the official citation for veteran media figure and inductee, Mr. Christopher Laird, a moment that underscored her contribution to the event and the region’s broadcasting heritage.

NBC extends heartfelt congratulations to Ms. John on this milestone achievement, which reflects both her professional leadership and NBC’s growing influence within the Caribbean media landscape.

Also speaking at last evening’s event was Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said it is equally the responsibility of those who have control of the media and the content in this region to start to play a greater nation-building role.

Barbados’s Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley Speaking at the Caribbean Broadcasting Union’s (CBU) 56th Annual General Assembly – Opening Ceremony & Hall of Fame Induction.

Tonight is the CBU Awards and Gala, where NBC has been nominated in 2 categories. The event will be broadcast live on NBC Radio from 7 pm.

