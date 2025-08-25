SVG in the spotlight at CARIFESTA 15 in Barbados

St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to be in the spotlight as CARIFESTA 15 continues.

Head of the delegation, Rodney Small says the delegation will do their lunch hour concert at the CARIFESTA Grand Market today.

Small says various aspects of the Vincentian culture will be showcased during the concert.

Meanwhile … Commercial Manager at the Carnival Development Corporation, Juanita Phillips-Cato says the Dancers have been working hard in preparation for the Festival.

