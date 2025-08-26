Government to highlight commitment to education infrastructure at ceremony in North Leeward this Friday

Parliamentary Representative for North Leeward, Carlos James said the Government will highlight its continued commitment to education infrastructure with the official opening ceremony of the Fitz Hughes Primary School and a newly constructed Early Childhood Development Centre this Friday.

The EC$2.8 million initiative, jointly funded by the Caribbean Development Bank and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, was executed by the Basic Needs Trust Fund.

In an interview with the API, James confirmed that finishing touches, including furnishings, a hard court, and the early childhood centre, are in the final stages, and commended the government’s collaboration with other development partners.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC Radio from 3 PM on Friday.

