Reduced river flow at Montreal Water source causing water disruptions in several communities

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) commenced a programme of nightly water disruptions in some communities last night. This is in response to reduced river flow at the Montreal water source.

According to the CWSA, water supply is being interrupted between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. daily, and will continue until further notice.

The affected areas include: Richland Park, Akers, La Croix, Evesham,

Evesham Vale, Ginger Village, Carriere, Calder Ridge, Enhams, Pomset, Carapan, Southwood, Glenside, Sayers, New Prospect, Simon, and Dickie.

Residents and business owners are urged to store an adequate supply and to use water responsibly during this period.

The CWSA says it is monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates as conditions change.

