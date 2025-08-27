Prime Minister Gonsalves praises ROC-Taiwan for its contribution to SVG’s education sector

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has praised the Taiwanese Government for its contribution to this country’s education sector for over two decades.

This year, Taiwan is granting thirty scholarships to Vincentian students to pursue university degrees, bringing the total number of scholarship recipients to 321.

During the scholarship handover ceremony, Prime Minister Gonsalves described Taiwan as a steadfast ally.

The Prime Minister added that Taiwan is a country of advanced science and technology and urged students to take advantage of the opportunity to pursue studies there.

This year’s recipients will pursue areas of study, spanning from public health, international affairs and diplomacy, information engineering, economics and social development, digital media, business and trade to culinary art.

