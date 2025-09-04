Government to invest $4 Million to construct modern Smart Health Centre in Byera

Approximately four million dollars will be spent to construct a new Smart Health Centre in Byera.

A Community Consultation involving residents of Byera and surrounding areas, was held on Monday, to provide an update on the project, which will be funded by the World Bank.

Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for the area Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the new clinic will be a state of the art facility.

The project, comprising four key components, aims to strengthen health facilities, enhance public health surveillance, build institutional capacity, and improve emergency response.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related