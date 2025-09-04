SVG to celebrate Africa-CARICOM Day with Cultural Presentation this Friday

The Government and People of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will join the wider Caribbean and the African continent in commemorating Africa-CARICOM Day, observed annually on September 7th.

As part of the observance, the Department of Culture will host a special cultural presentation on Friday, 5th September 2025, at the Old Treasury Building site from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The event will include performances from local artistes, an African fashion show, dances showcasing African heritage, an African and local craft corner, and a breadfruit food station.

Vincentians are also encouraged to participate by wearing Africanthemed attire on this day, proudly displaying the cultural connections that continue to unite Africa and the Caribbean.

The Department of Culture says this day stands as a powerful symbol of unity, shared history, and the enduring cultural, social, and economic ties between the peoples of Africa and the Caribbean.

Africa-CARICOM Day was first proclaimed in 2021, following a landmark meeting between Heads of State and Government of the African Union and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

