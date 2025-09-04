Tourism Ministry to explore the establishment of National Commission for Culture and the Arts
The Ministry of Tourism and Culture is looking at the possibility of establishing a Commission for Culture and the Arts in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
This, from Portfolio Minister, Carlos James, who said that discussions are already being held with consultants about this project.
James said several production companies have expressed an interest in this area.
The Culture Minister spoke to the importance of having a Commission for Culture and the Arts locally.