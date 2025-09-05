NBC’s Special Report- Friday 5th September,2025

Fair Hall Government School, widely regarded as a trailblazer in inclusive education in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, is set to celebrate 17 years of service this September.

As one of the first schools in the country to adopt a fully inclusive learning model, Fair Hall has continued to advance its mission of supporting students of all abilities, through innovative programmes and community engagement.

Gailorn Browne has more in today’s special report.

