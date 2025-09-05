PM Gonsalves vows continued investment in Vincentian training

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has said the government will continue to invest in training Vincentians across a wide range of sectors that deliver long-term value to the country, even if not all beneficiaries return home.

Speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face programme on Wednesday, Dr. Gonsalves acknowledged there is some “leakage” when scholarship recipients remain abroad, but noted many still contribute by supporting their families in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He explained that in this country’s free and democratic society, what matters most is that citizens seize the opportunities available to uplift themselves and their communities.

