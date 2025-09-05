Parents told to prioritize daily cleaning of their Children’s water bottles and lunch Kits

Pediatrician in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Shari Ann Davis-Andrews has reminded parents that proper hygiene doesn’t stop at hand washing.

Speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face programme days after the commencement of the new school year, Dr. Davis-Andrews urged parents to clean their children’s water bottles and lunch kits daily, warning that leftover food, moisture, and cracks in containers can create a breeding ground for harmful bacteria.

She shared cleaning tips for parents, emphasizing the need to wash items daily and properly clean bottle grooves and fabric lunch bags, to prevent the growth of bacteria and germs.

