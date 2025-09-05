SVG Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association to kick off World Alzheimer’s Month Activities this weekend

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Association Incorporated (SVGADDA), is calling for support of its month-long programme of activities to observe World Alzheimer’s Month

The month of activities which begins tomorrow with a Prayer Breakfast is being held under the theme “Ask About Dementia, Ask About Alzheimers”.

President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Association Incorporated, Sylvia Gould says tomorrow’s Prayer Breakfast which is also a fundraiser, will take place at the Scout Headquarters in Arnos Vale from 7AM to 10AM,.

