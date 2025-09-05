Counselor issues critical reminder about importance of ongoing dialogue about Suicide

With World Suicide Prevention Day being observed globally on September 10, a local mental health professional is encouraging Vincentians to break the silence around suicide and mental health.

Speaking on NBC Radio, counselor at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre, Roselle Solomon said the day serves as a critical reminder that while St. Vincent and the Grenadines records relatively low numbers of suicide cases, ongoing dialogue is essential to keep it that way.

She believes that addressing suicide openly can help reduce stigma and create a safe space for those who may be silently struggling.

