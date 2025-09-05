Progress on construction of Modern Kingstown Port advancing steadily

CEO of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Port Authority, Carl James, said this country’s major port modernization project is advancing steadily, with significant upgrades aimed at boosting trade efficiency, national security, and employee well-being.

According to a release from the Agency for Public Information, the Port CEO said the expansion includes new state-of-the-art equipment and infrastructure improvements, designed not only to enhance operations, but also to support worker safety.

New safety-focused additions include; fire suppression systems for expensive machinery and air-conditioned road sweepers to protect staff from heat exposure.

Security is also being enhanced with the introduction of a world-class rapid-scan container scanner, which will allow Customs and Excise officers to detect narcotics, explosives, and firearms, while significantly reducing container clearance times.

The port will also soon be equipped with a 120-ton mobile harbor crane, expected to arrive in October.

This will allow the port to handle two ships simultaneously, reducing delays for businesses reliant on imports and improving turnaround times for essential goods.

Additionally, the expansion is set to create new employment opportunities through a dedicated freight processing station and the development of logistics and supervisory roles.

James noted that the project goes beyond infrastructure, contributing to long-term resilience and career development for Vincentians.

