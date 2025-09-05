Minister Daniel appeals to Union Island community to work along with stake holders in Post-Beryl recovery

Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel is appealing to people on the Grenadine island of Union Island to work along with the relevant stakeholders, as rehabilitation work after hurricane Beryl continues.

He made this appeal while speaking during NBC Radio’s Face to Face programme.

Minister Daniel said he recently visited all of the schools on Union island, where work is ongoing and materials which were sent for work on the Mary Hutchinson Primary School disappeared.

He said the Buildings, Roads and General Services Authority (BRAGSA), had to send a second quantity of materials in order for the work to continue.

Minister Daniel said he also recently received a call that the electrical mains at the Mary Hutchinson Primary School, were tampered with.

He is further appealing to residents on Union Island to work along with the relevant stakeholders, as the Government continues the rebuilding effort after the devastation caused by hurricane Beryl.

