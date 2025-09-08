Citizens urged to join Cybersecurity and Cybercrime Awareness Campaign

Citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being called upon to become engaged in the Cyber security and Cybercrime Public Awareness Campaign.

The campaign was launched on Tuesday as part of the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project CARDTP.

Project Manager of CARDTP SVG, Winston George said the campaign aims to ensure that nationals are equipped with the knowledge and tools to navigate the online world safely and confidentially.

George said the campaign is designed to address gaps identified in a recent regional assessment, which highlighted limited awareness among vulnerable groups.

