Government accelerates digital transformation with Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign

Minister of Finance and Information Technology, Camillo Gonsalves said the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is committed to digital transformation.

Minister Gonsalves made the point during the launch of the Cyber security and Cybercrime Public Awareness Campaign on Tuesday at the NIS Conference Room.

He said the Government has invested a significant amount of resources in the Digital Transformation project.

Minister Gonsalves said this is a very exciting moment in the development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

