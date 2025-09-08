Thomas Saunders Secondary School Celebrates 20th Anniversary

The Thomas Saunders Secondary School is also celebrating its 20th anniversary

And, a Thanksgiving Anniversary service was held on Friday under the theme “Two Decades of Excellence: The Torch That Lights Tomorrow.”

Principal Nicole McClean said Thomas Saunders Secondary School will continue on the path to success.

Chief Education Officer, Kay Martin Jack commended the school for leaving its positive mark on the minds of many Vincentians.

