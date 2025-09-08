Buccament Bay Secondary marks 20th Anniversary with March and Rally

Staff and Students of the Buccament Bay Secondary School were involved in a March and Rally on Friday to commemorate the School’s 20th Anniversary.

Principal Lateisha Brewster said twenty years signifies a major milestone, and expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their role in the school’s journey and impact over the years.

Parliamentary Representative for the area, Dr. Orando Brewster also delivered remarks at the Rally, and congratulated the institution on reaching this important milestone.

