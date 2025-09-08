The Richmond Vale Academy (RVA) announced that seven international students have completed its six-month Climate Compliance Programme, gaining first-hand experience of climate resilience efforts in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

In a release, the students, hailing from Bolivia, Colombia, Germany, Scotland, and the United States, participated in hands-on projects to support communities recovering from Hurricane Beryl, including fencing and restoring backyard gardens in Mayreau, Union Island, and northwestern St. Vincent.

In partnership with local farmers and residents, they built 20 garden fences, established compost systems, delivered water tanks, and hosted workshops on sustainable agriculture and water management. The initiative is part of RVA’s wider efforts to strengthen local food security and climate adaptation across vulnerable communities.

The programme also highlighted the critical role of community collaboration, with students praising the resilience and involvement of residents in rebuilding efforts.

RVA says the experience has not only equipped students with practical skills, but also deepened their understanding of climate change impacts in small island states.

