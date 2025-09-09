Library Director warns of consequences of low literacy levels

Director of Libraries, Archives, and Documentation Services, Michelle King-Campbell said despite global efforts to improve education, millions of people worldwide and far too many Vincentians, still struggle with low literacy levels.

King-Campbell spoke to NBC News on International Literacy Day, September 8th.

She warned that the consequences of low literacy are far-reaching, noting that literacy opens doors to employment, education, digital access, and informed decision-making.

Without it, she said, individuals are placed at a disadvantage in nearly every area of life.

